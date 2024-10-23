Idli, a traditional South Indian dish, is one of the most delicious yet healthy breakfast options. Made with rice, this dish is packed with several nutrients. It is typically served with sambar and chutney. Variations like rava idli, oats idli, and vegetable idli are also loved by foodies. However, in this era of fusion foods and trends, even the humble idli has not been spared. A content creator recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing the "weirdest idli" they found. The video begins with a close-up of a plate of idlis filled with chocolate.

Not only that, but they are also topped with different kinds of jams, such as strawberry, mango, and litchi. The content creator is also heard saying, "Bangalore mein maine isse burra kuch nahi khaya hai. Inn idlis ke andar toh chocolate ki filling hoti hai aur oopar lagaye jaate hain different flavours -strawberry, mango, and litchi [I haven't eaten anything worse than this in Bangalore. Inside these idlis, there is chocolate filling, and on top, there are different flavours like strawberry, mango, and litchi]."

The content creator added, "Aur inn idliyon ke saath chutney ke jagah di jaati hai ice cream. Oopar se sprinkles ki jaati hai coloured powder aur chocolate syrup. Ek plate ka price hota hai 100 rupees. Yeh kitna ganda mazaak hai idli ke saath? [And instead of chutney, ice cream is served with these idlis. It is topped with coloured powder sprinkles and chocolate syrup. The price for one plate is 100 rupees. How ridiculous is this combination with idli?]."

The video featuring the fusion idli dish has already clocked 2.3 million views. One user wrote, "Brother, they probably forgot to put poison." Another user stated, "Tum logon ne dosa ka haal to kharab kar diya, ab idli ki baari hai kya? [You guys have spoiled dosa, now is it idli's turn?]." A user hilariously mentioned, "Justice for Idli." "Idli is crying in the corner. Its combination is with coconut chutney or sambar. These days in Bangalore, everything is an experiment," read another comment. "Idli ki yeh beizzati main bardaash nahi karunga [I will not tolerate this insult to Idli]," read yet another hilarious comment.

What do you think about this unique idli? Would you try it out? Tell us in the comments section below!