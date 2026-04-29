Nicholas McCaffrey, Australia's Deputy High Commissioner to India, commenced his tenure in December 2023 and has since become a fan of Indian cuisine, especially South Indian food. Taking to his official X handle, McCaffrey shared a cheerful photograph of himself holding a vada in one hand and an idli in the other. His plate appears generously filled, complete with multiple servings and a trio of chutneys - coconut, chilli-onion-tomato, and coriander-coconut - adding colour and flavour to the spread.





When it came to choosing a favourite, the diplomat stayed true to his profession. He wrote, "As a seasoned diplomat, I refuse to take sides."





Instead, he celebrated the distinct appeal of both dishes in a witty manner. "Idli brings soft power. Vada delivers a hard crunch," he added.

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McCaffrey also offered a balanced approach to enjoying the classics, hinting at culinary harmony over rivalry. "For lasting peace: eat both, and don't forget the chutney. #Indianfood #IncredibleIndia."











The post quickly struck a chord with food lovers, especially fans of South Indian cuisine, who flooded the comments section with their own takes.





One wrote, "Love your decision. Idli vada combo is a classic restaurant breakfast in some parts of India." Another added, "Well said. Good to see you savouring 'diplomatic delights'."





A dosa fan chipped in, "Diplomacy ends when the chutney hits the table." One said, "A bit argumentative, but still nothing can beat dosa."





A foodie recommended, "You need to drown the Idli and Vada in Sambhar. Without sambhar, you cannot float." Another chimed in, "The formula is always 2+1, and please don't forget the sambaar."