Japanese Ambassador Ono Keiichi has been making the most of his time here in India by relishing an array of scrumptious delights. From Mumbai's most favourite street food - vada pao to the authentic Hyderabadi biryani, he has also been constantly making everyone a part of his foodie experiences. His recent stop is in Bengaluru. Undoubtedly, he couldn't resist dining in at the Bengaluru branch of Pizza 4P, reportedly founded by Japanese entrepreneurs in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The restaurant is known for its unique farm-to-table concept, homemade cheeses, and Japanese-inspired Italian fusion pizzas.





Ono Keiichi shared mouth-watering glimpses from his lunch at the eatery in a post on X. From what it looks like, the true-blue foodie was seemingly enjoying a half-and-half burrata salad pizza. It featured a large, fresh, house-made burrata cheese ball in the centre, which was further surrounded by greens on one half and a cheesy mushroom topping on the other. Altogether, the pizza looked every bit scrumptious.





In another photo shared by the Japanese Ambassador, we can see him relishing the meal in an airy room, the light illuminating the space and creating a lively atmosphere for enjoying the pizza. Sharing the pictures, he praised the food chain and wrote, “Dropped by Pizza 4P's in Bengaluru. Founded by Japanese entrepreneurs in Ho Chi Minh City, now loved across Asia — with branches in Japan???????? and here in India???????? too. Easily the best pizza I've had in India so far!”

Also Read:Japanese Ambassador Enjoys Vada Pav In 'Aamchi Mumbai' - See Pics





Take a look at the post here:

The Japanese ambassador's post, lauding the Japanese food chain's branch in Bengaluru, soon began garnering much attention from foodies. Politician Tejasvi Surya reposted it, revealing his shared love for the eatery.





He wrote, “Glad you enjoyed the pizza, Ambassador. Undoubtedly, they are the best. I am addicted to their pizzas!” adding, “A symbol of Japanese- Bengaluru friendship. Best wishes on your Bengaluru visit.”

This is not the only stop where Ono Keiichi relished scrumptious Indian foods. A week earlier, he was seen diving into a plate of delicious biryani at New Delhi's Andhra Bhavan. The Japanese ambassador not only compared it to sushi, but also indulged in the traditional Indian way of eating with hands. "Tried eating biryani by hand, following my Indian friends. Like sushi, it tastes even better when eaten by hand," Ambassador Ono wrote on X, “I feel I've come a little closer to my friends!"

Also Read:Japan's Ambassador To India Celebrates New Year With Traditional Tea Ceremony Featuring Matcha





Ono Keiichi's foodie journey in India is too delicious to miss! Agree?