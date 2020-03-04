Watch: How To Make Home-Made Cough Syrup To Ward Off Risk Of Seasonal Infections

Highlights Season change often makes you vulnerable to many diseases

Season change makes us susceptible to many infections. Our immunity is not at its best during these times, and it is often advised to take necessary precautions. Not eating out, drinking warm beverages and wearing warm clothes are a few preventive steps to keep seasonal cold, cough and flu at bay. It is also a good idea to tweak your diet and add elements that are naturally fortifying. Our kitchen pantry is packed with many powerful ingredients that could strengthen your immunity, so much so that you can use these ingredients to make your own cough-syrup at home! While we are not saying that the concoction can be used as a substitute for your prescribed medicine, but drinking this may have a balming effect.





The recipe posted on NDTV Food's YouTube channel can be easily tried at home. All you need is some olive oil, honey, grated ginger and lemon. Olive oil has anti-inflammatory properties and is also a powerhouse of antioxidants. Honey is a traditional cough suppressant; it has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Ginger is a good source of gingerol. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, "Its volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which makes it an excellent remedy for flu, headaches and menstrual pains. It can also lower medication intake in osteoarthritis."

Here's the recipe of home-made cough syrup. Try it at home and stay cautious this season.





