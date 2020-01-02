5 Foods That Can Boost Immunity In Kids

Kids with their developing immunity system are especially prone to catching such infections in this chilly weather. The cold weather makes them susceptible to many diseases, which are commonly associated with the winters like cold and flu, throat infections and stomach problems. Since children are more carefree and like to stay mostly outdoors, they are definitely more vulnerable to infections and health issues. To keep them healthy, powerful antioxidants are needed which are rich in vitamin C. Staying hydrated at all times, eating green leafy vegetables and loading up nuts and seeds daily are some preventive measures.





Here Are 5 Foods That Can Boost Immunity:

1. Fruits and vegetables

All seasonal fruits and vegetables are incredibly rich in vital antioxidants, and vitamins. These food groups are low in calories; nonetheless, most of them are packed with vitamin A and C that help in building up a child's immunity. The best ones to include in daily diet as immune-booster are fruits like guava, oranges, papaya, berries and vegetables like pumpkin, onions, dark green leafy vegetables etc.





2. Yoghurt

Yogurt makes us strong by providing immunity. Yogurt has great potential as a protective, anti-infection agent. Increased yogurt consumption might help increase one's resistance to immune-related diseases such as infections. This healthy snack is packed with calcium and several other nutrients that help maintain strong and healthy bones. Yogurt may help your little one feel fuller too.

3. Proteins to the rescue

Proteins from animal sources contain ample amounts of all the essential amino acids and are a must for immune cells. They are found in fish, poultry, cheese, eggs, and milk. Vegetarians can get their protein in grains and legumes like soybeans, rajma, chickpeas etc.







4. Nuts

Walnuts and almonds have healthy omega-3 fatty acids that help your body fight illness. One small study found omega-3s cut the number of respiratory infections in kids. Walnuts are easy to sprinkle into a snack mix or on cereal.





5. Indian condiments and spices

Indian condiments and spices like garlic, ginger and turmeric have antiviral and antibacterial properties. It also stimulates production of white blood cells within the body and is also an antioxidant. Garlic helps prevent cold and flu symptoms.







Now, the question arises that how Millennial Moms can include all these food groups in daily diet? As a mom myself, and then a Nutritionist, I try and balance with freshly prepared food and few healthy packaged foods. Make sure your child's main meals are freshly prepared with ginger, garlic and turmeric with a balance of good whole carbs coming from chapatis or rice, one bowl of protein (dals/pulses/eggs/lean chicken or fish) and loaded with seasonal vegetables. The school snacks or pre and post-playtime snacks can be a nutrition bar (read the food labels - avoid any product that has added sugar more than 20%), or a packed fruit smoothie or yoghurt that can provide daily requirements of immunity boosting vitamins like vitamin C. A handful of mixed nuts are always the easiest and healthiest snack to pack.







About Author: Pariksha Rao is a Co-Founder and Chief Nutrition Office (CNO) LIL' Goodness & sCOOLMEAL.





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same







