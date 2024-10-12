Content creator Daniel LaBelle often takes us on a laughter-filled ride with his physical comedy skits. His food-related videos are a visual treat that we can watch on repeat. His ability to blend culinary and humorous elements is simply on-point. Recently, he posted a video in which he is seen sprinting through the streets wearing an apron while holding a glass of Coke. To add an element of difficulty, he continues adding more glasses of Coke to his running feat, resulting in a challenging yet comical series of events.

The video begins with him running at great speed with one Coke in hand, followed by him darting at the same speed, but with two beverages. When the number of Cokes increases to five, the content creator uses a tray to hold the glasses. Slowly, the number of glasses rises to 10, then 20, and finally 30. Unbelievable, right? What's even more impressive is that he barely spills a drop. Things take a turn when Daniel attempts to run with two trays holding 60 glasses of Coke. After taking a few steps, he falters, and the trays fall from his hands, spilling onto the road. "Sprinting with more and more drinks," read his caption.

Watch the full video below:

In the comments section, Daniel LaBelle revealed, "So I spilled 60 cups RIGHT in front of my neighbour's driveway, and he was outside watching me. I didn't know it until after I spilled." Social media users loved the video. One person expressed a desire to become Daniel's "neighbour," presumably to see him execute the extraordinary feat with their own eyes. Almost everyone was impressed by his accomplishment, and one person wrote, "60 was wildly impressive."

Guess who else commented on the post? Coca-Cola itself. "And not a single drop on the apron," read the comment. "That arm strength is impressive to do that while running," noted one user. "Can someone please get footage of the neighbour's reactions?" asked a curious individual. "Raising the bar, one profession at a time," read another remark. "Don't waste food," wrote a critic.

What are your thoughts on this video? Share them with us in the comments section below!