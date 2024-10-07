Langars are one of the most unique traditions you will find in India. It is a free community kitchen where anyone and everyone, no matter their background or status, can come and share a meal. It is a place where volunteers cook and serve food to people for free. Typically, langars serve simple, wholesome vegetarian meals, such as dal, roti and rice, but a recent Instagram video has taken the internet by surprise, showing volunteers making pizza for the community. In this viral clip shared on the Instagram page '@food_mehkma', a large community of Sikhs is seen joyfully making pizzas at a langar and the scale of this operation is nothing short of impressive.

Also Read: Man Introduced Korean Sister-In-Law To Indian Food. See Her Viral Reaction



They start by systematically laying out rows of pizza dough. Volunteers wearing gloves spread pizza sauce over the bases. They then topped the pizzas with pieces of paneer, onions and other cooked vegetables before sprinkling shredded cheese on top. Once ready, they loaded the pizzas onto metal trays, stacked them in racks and rolled them over to a large oven to be baked. The cooked pizzas are sliced and served to all those who come to the langar. “Pizza langar,” the overlay text on the video read.

Watch the video here:

Not everyone is happy with this modern twist. A user commented under the video, “Pizza can't compete with dal phulka.”

Another wrote, “What a shame, how langar is promoted to destroy the health of people.”

“There is no need for this sophistication. Daal phulka should be served simply. Money should be distributed among the needy people,” a comment read.

Someone else wrote, “Simple Dal Roti is Guruji ka Langer, so sorry pizza is not Langar.”

Meanwhile, a user defended the food choice, saying, “Best langar because they are feeding the tastiest and best food to people.”

What do you think of serving pizza in langar? Let us know in the comments below.