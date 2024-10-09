A Canadian YouTuber with excellent spice tolerance gulped down 1.12 kg of spicy hot sauce, setting a new Guinness World Record (GWR) for the most quantity of hot sauce eaten in three minutes. The amount of sauce consumed by the spicy speed eater, Mike Jack, is heavier than two soccer balls that weigh around 450 g each. Guinness World Records shared the record-making video on their official Instagram handle. In the clip, Jack empties two bottles of sriracha sauce into a bowl and then grabs a teaspoon. Next, he eats the hot sauce at a quick speed, as if he is eating some sweet apple sauce.





"That's too much sauce," Jack said after eating such an extensive quantity of spicy sauce in a very short time, adding that he had "flavour fatigue". He revealed that part of his technique is imagining he's eating a pumpkin pie.

Watch the video here:







Here is how people are reacting to this Guinness World Record:





"My eyes hurt from watching alone," a viewer wrote. Another said, "My mouth is on fire from watching this."

Also Read:Watch: Egg-cellent Feat As US Men Smash Record For Highest Egg Drop Without Breaking It





"I want to see him do this with Ghost pepper sauce," an enthusiastic viewer wrote. Another added, "RIP his stomach, taste buds and toilet."





While eating such a huge quantity of sauce can be "rough on the body," Jack told GWR that he has great spice tolerance and he has never "experienced burn-butt" after eating too many spices. He joked, "It's my superpower, I guess."

Also Read:This Bangladeshi Woman Set A World Record By Eating 37 Rice Grains Using Chopsticks





Note: While these records may seem fascinating, do not try them at home as it can lead to gut problems or any other potential health risk.