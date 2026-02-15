Delhi's Bharat Mandapam is gearing up not just for one of the world's biggest gatherings on artificial intelligence, but also for a major food and logistics upgrade. As thousands of global delegates, tech leaders and policymakers arrive for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the venue will feature an on-site Zepto dark store and Swiggy-integrated food kiosks designed to keep attendees fuelled throughout the five-day event. With an estimated 2.5 lakh registrations and visitors from nearly 100 nations, the summit's food operations are being treated with the same seriousness as its high-profile discussions.





The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will welcome leaders from around 20 countries - including France, the UAE, Brazil, Switzerland and Spain - along with hundreds of diplomats, technology executives and policymakers. As the venue prepares for this unprecedented footfall, organisers have ensured that access to food and essentials remains smooth and instantaneous.





Also Read: How This 24-Year-Old Swiggy Agent From Vijayawada Delivers Food And Helps The Needy

Zepto's On-Site Dark Store: Feeding The Summit At Speed

According to a report by Moneycontrol, India's quick-commerce giant Zepto will operate an exclusive dark store inside the Bharat Mandapam complex, making it a critical food and essentials hub during the summit. Stocked like a micro-warehouse, the dark store will handle rapid fulfilment for everything from snacks and beverages to basic supplies, ensuring that delegates don't need to step out for anything-no matter how crowded or busy the event becomes. With registrations nearing 2.5 lakh, this dark store will function as the summit's behind-the-scenes pantry, designed to support peak-hour food demand.

Swiggy Food Kiosks: Hot Meals At The Heart Of The Action

While Zepto powers the supply chain, Swiggy will take charge of the frontline food experience. The platform will be integrated directly with on-ground food kiosks, offering quick-serve meals, snacks and beverages across the venue. This setup lets visitors order from Swiggy and pick up food without queueing-an essential convenience for those rushing between keynote sessions, panels and bilateral meetings. For an event of this scale, where attendees may go hours without breaks, Swiggy's kiosks act as fast, reliable refuelling stations.

A Summit Designed For Convenience

To make the food experience even more global-friendly, overseas visitors will be able to pay using UPI-linked apps that connect to international credit cards. Meanwhile, Apollo Hospitals will handle on-site medical support with staffed units and emergency beds. The summit will also follow zero-waste guidelines, reusing construction material from previous events at Bharat Mandapam.

Where, When & How To Attend

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held from 16-20 February at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with entry enabled via DigiYatra for all registered delegates. It is expected to be the world's largest gathering on artificial intelligence - and thanks to Swiggy and Zepto, one of the best-fed.





Also Read: "It Knows My Schedule": Bengaluru Man Hands Over His Swiggy Orders To AI, Internet Reacts





With Zepto's dark store humming in the background and Swiggy's smart kiosks serving meals on the go, the summit proves that good food logistics are now as essential as high-powered discussions.