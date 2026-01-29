If you love food, you know that feeling when the craving hits at the same time every day. The menu scrolling begins. You debate between comfort food and something "light". And before you know it, ordering food feels like a task instead of a treat. A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur recently shared how he made food ordering effortless by letting technology handle the routine. Instead of opening apps, browsing menus and repeating the same steps, he automated the entire process using an AI tool. By linking the tool to Swiggy, he turned regular food habits into automatic actions. His evening chai shows up at 5 pm, right on cue. Grocery carts get built on their own for meals he plans to cook. Dinner ideas pop up based on what he feels like eating that day. Once set, the system runs quietly in the background.





In a screenshot shared by Neil Agarwal (@regalstreak), the food order looked exactly like what you would see before placing it yourself. Every item was listed clearly, along with quantity and price. Delivery charges, taxes and the final bill were all visible. There was also a clear note saying the order could not be cancelled once placed. Before anything moved ahead, the AI assistant asked for final approval. Once he gave the go-ahead, the food was ordered instantly.





Sharing the experience on X, the entrepreneur wrote, "Connected Swiggy to Clawdbot and automated my biggest headache. Now it knows my schedule, chai delivered to my door at 5pm, auto builds carts and orders groceries for meals I cook, dinner recommendations based on what I'm craving. Setup takes 1 minute. Just ask Clawdbot to set up the Swiggy skill I've published, everything else runs on autopilot."

Also Read: India Ate 93 Million Biryani Plates, Drank 2.9 Million Chai Cups In 2025: Swiggy Report





Here is how the X users reacted to the viral post:

How Does This Kind Of Food Ordering Actually Work?

Swiggy has started opening up its food delivery, grocery and dining services to AI assistants through something called the Model Context Protocol, or MCP. In simple terms, this allows AI tools to talk directly to Swiggy's system. So instead of opening an app, searching for restaurants or adding items to a cart, you can just type what you want to eat. Think prompts like ordering snacks for a match night, getting ingredients for Thai green curry, or finding a good biryani nearby. Once the request is made, the AI does the heavy lifting. It searches options, checks ratings, compares prices, applies offers and builds the order. It can even confirm the address and track delivery updates. For groceries, this works through Instamart, where users can browse from thousands of products using simple language. For eating out, the same flow can help check availability, apply deals and book tables.





Also Read: Order Food, Shop, Book Tables Via AI: What Swiggy's New Move Means For Users





The setup itself is quick. Users just connect Swiggy to their preferred AI toll once. It is designed to quietly fit into daily food routines, making repeat orders faster and fuss-free.