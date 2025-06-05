Whether it is satisfying hunger pangs or grabbing a quick snack with your best friend, Maggi is the go-to solution for Indian foodies. While it is a familiar sight to see children carrying Maggi noodles in their lunchboxes in India, a video of an Indian-origin girl named Anya in New York City enjoying the same beloved snack has taken the internet by storm.





The clip shows Anya proudly showing off her Maggi noodles lunch, and it is winning hearts online.





Shared on New York City's official government Instagram handle, the video features Anya excitedly describing her lunch – Maggi noodles, a popular Indian snack.

She says, “My name is Aanya and this is what is in my lunch. I brought Indian noodles called Maggi. We put the noodles in the pot, add hot water and our spices, and then it turns yellow.”





Anya also talks about her favourite food. She adds, “The chicken curry my mommy makes. She uses different spices, and each one has its own unique aroma.”





The side note read, "True fact: there's never a curry better than mommy's. What's In My Lunchbox: Season Two is here! We're celebrating our city's diversity and AAPI Heritage Month through our public school students' lunchboxes. Tune in for a delicious ode to what makes New York special.”





Anya's cheerful enthusiasm resonated with Desi foodies, who flocked to the comments section to share their opinions.





One user wrote, "Icons love Maggi."





Another added, "So cute and she loves the spices mommy puts on her lunch."





Someone commented, "I can tell she is an astute student in the kitchen, watching and helping as her mom teaches her how to make all of the most delicious meals."





A NYC resident said, "Just adorable and sweet to share the beautiful diversity of our city. Thanks for sharing Anya!"





"Yesss Maggi is life!!! This is so sweet - I love my mom's curry too," read a comment.





The "What's In My Lunchbox" series honours the cultural heritage of New York City public school kids by displaying the different contents of their lunchboxes. It is a campaign to celebrate the city's rich diversity.