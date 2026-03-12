The ongoing shortage in commercial LPG supplies is beginning to affect multiple sectors, including rail catering. With fuel availability tightening after the recent Gulf war in West Asia, contingency measures are being rolled out across multiple sectors, including transport services. Indian Railways (IRCTC) has now stepped in with operational guidance for onboard food services. As per reports, the organisation has advised its catering partners to prepare for reduced LPG availability by shifting to alternative cooking methods where possible, to ensure continuity of services on trains.





Caterers Asked To Use Microwave and Induction Cooking

According to PTI, IRCTC asked operators of food plazas, refreshment rooms and 'Jan Ahaars' to switch to alternative arrangements to maintain seamless catering services for travelling passengers. The instruction applies to both static kitchens and onboard pantry units, where feasible.

Directive Issued To West Zone Offices

Separately, a formal directive was issued on March 10 to IRCTC's West Zone offices, asking catering units to activate contingency plans in case LPG shortages intensify. The communication advised licensees to ensure readiness for electric cooking and to rationalise meal preparation if required.





The catering units have also been asked to maintain sufficient inventory of ready-to-eat food items in addition to standard packaged and cooked food items to meet passenger demand.

Possible Impact On Cooked Meals

While there is no immediate suspension of cooked meals, as per The Times Of India, IRCTC may consider temporarily scaling back or suspending certain cooked food items if fuel constraints worsen. Officials stressed that any such step would be route‑specific and taken only if alternatives are not viable. For now, IRCTC has maintained that passenger convenience remains the priority, and efforts are being made to avoid disruption to regular catering services.





Why Are LPG Supplies Affected?

The current strain on commercial LPG supply is linked to global shipping disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict, which has affected energy routes and import schedules. As domestic LPG supply is being prioritised for households and essential services, commercial users, including rail catering, are being advised to adjust operations accordingly. Railway officials have reiterated that the situation is being closely monitored and that the shift to electric cooking is meant as a preventive measure, not an emergency response.