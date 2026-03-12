It's that time of the year when dining by the sea becomes especially appealing. Most cities in India offer an array of romantic and scenic dining options, including rooftop venues with sweeping views and cosy, dimly lit restaurants where candlelight sets the mood. Chennai, however, stands out for its unique range of seaside venues. Almost all of these are located along the city's East Coast Road (ECR), which connects Chennai with Pondicherry. Here's a round-up of some of the city's best seaside dining destinations for any special outing or leisurely weekend:





Where To Enjoy The Best Seaside Dining Experiences In Chennai

1. C-Salt, Sheraton Grand Chennai

One of our favourite beachside venues in Chennai since the early 2020s, C-Salt offers a beautiful setting with unhindered views of the Bay of Bengal. The space features a large bar and a menu dominated by seafood specialities and South Indian signature dishes. There's also an exclusive section crafted for intimate gatherings that brings you even closer to the ocean.

Where: Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa, East Coast Road, Vadanemeli

2. Bay View, Taj Fisherman's Cove

Few venues in India bring you closer to the ocean than Bay View. Exuding luxurious beach shack vibes, it offers terrific views of the Bay of Bengal from rustic gazebos. The sound of the waves creates a naturally soothing backdrop, while the menu highlights delectable grills and the fresh catch of the day. This is beachside dining at its most authentic.

Where: Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort & Spa, Covelong Beach, Kovalam

3. Fifth

One of the city's newest beachside restaurants and a haven for meat lovers, Fifth aims to go beyond sweet, salty, sour, and bitter with a focus on the rich, savoury umami element (hence the name - the fifth taste). The char-kissed meats and innovative vegetarian plates are standout features, complemented by its beachfront location offering uninterrupted views of the Bay of Bengal from its alfresco section.

Where: Beach Road, MGR Salai, Palavakkam

4. The Beach Terrace

Known for its Santorini-inspired ambience, The Beach Terrace offers an escape to a charming Greek-style coastal setting. From handcrafted cocktails to signature grills and a spread of Asian, Italian, and Greek dishes, the menu promises a global culinary journey. The relaxed, open-air seating along the beach adds to its appeal.

Where: VGP Salai, ECR, Injambakkam

5. Asvah 24

One of our favourite standalone venues tucked away off East Coast Road, Asvah 24 is open through the day but truly shines during sundown. The space offers multiple dining experiences - from a cosy bar reminiscent of the speakeasy era to candlelit indoor areas. The alfresco section, overlooking Neelangarai Beach, is particularly popular for its tranquil setting.

Where: Beach Road, Neelangarai

6. Wharf, Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay Mamallapuram

Here, you can dine to the sound of the waves while taking in views of the iconic Pallava-era Shore Temple in the distance. Wharf is one of the most scenic venues along ECR. An elevated seating section sits closer to the live kitchen, but the cluster of tables right on the beach remains a favourite. The menu includes international grills, local seafood specialities, and pastas.

Where: Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay Mamallapuram

7. Bay 6

This venue is all about the views and its straightforward menu. Spread across two levels - both overlooking the ocean - Bay 6 offers sweeping views of the Bay of Bengal. It also has an outdoor lawn and private dining rooms enclosed in floor-to-ceiling glass. The menu leans toward comfort favourites such as kunafa-style prawns, pizzas, classic cocktails, and Asian signature dishes.

Where: 6th Avenue, Panayur, Off East Coast Road

8. Three Layers On The ECR

As the name suggests, this dining destination spans three levels, including two rooftop sections and a cosy enclosure ideal for intimate meals. The menu features everything from Asian to European plates, but it's the views that keep diners returning.

Where: East Coast Road, Injambakkam

No matter the occasion, these coastal dining spots offer the perfect blend of great food and stunning ocean views.