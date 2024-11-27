India's milk production rose nearly 4 per cent annually to 239.3 million tonnes in 2023-24 on better productivity, even as milk output of buffaloes declined 16 per cent annually, according to government data on Tuesday. The milk output of India, the world's largest milk producer, stood at 230.58 MT in 2022-23. However, the annual growth rate has slowed down in the previous two fiscal years, the data showed. The growth rate was 6.62 per cent in 2017-18; 6.47 per cent in FY19; 5.69 per cent in FY20; 5.81 per cent in FY21; and 5.77 per cent in FY22. In FY23 it came down to 3.83 per cent and 3.78 per cent in FY24.





Addressing an event to celebrate National Milk Day, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the milk production has increased to around 239 MT in 2023-24 on the back of improvement in productivity.





The minister released Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics 2024 on the occasion of National Milk Day 2024, which is celebrated every year on November 26 to honour the Father of white revolution, Verghese Kurien, who was born on this day.

Singh said the per capita milk availability has also increased to 471 gm per day in 2023-24 from 459 gm per day in 2022-23. The minister noted that the average growth in India's milk production has been 6 per cent in the last 10 years as against the global average of 2 per cent.





As per government data, milk production from buffaloes has decreased 16 per cent in 2023-24 compared to the previous year. Milk output from exotic/crossbred cattle has increased 8 per cent while production from indigenous/non-descript cattle increased 44.76 per cent.





According to an official statement, the total milk production in the country is estimated at 239.30 MT during 2023-24, registering a growth of 5.62 per cent over the past 10 years. Milk output was 146.3 MT in 2014-15. The top five milk producing states during 2023-24 were Uttar Pradesh with a share of 16.21 per cent of total milk production followed by Rajasthan (14.51 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (8.91 per cent), Gujarat (7.65 per cent), and Maharashtra (6.71 per cent).





In terms of annual growth rate, West Bengal was at the top (9.76 per cent) followed by Jharkhand (9.04 per cent), Chhattisgarh (8.62 per cent), and Assam (8.53 per cent) as compared to the previous year.





Earlier, addressing the event, Singh emphasised the need to bring dairy farmers into the organised sector as this will boost milk production and their income and eliminate middlemen. He suggested formation of dairy cooperatives at village level. The minister also spoke on the need to boost exports of dairy products.





Singh asked dairy farmers to vaccinate their livestock. The government is making available free vaccinations. He said the foot and mouth disease and brucellosis will be eradicated from the country by 2030 and "this will help enhance exports".





The minister also asked dairy farmers to adopt sex-sorted semen and artificial insemination in a big way. Singh added that the government is also focusing on breed improvement of livestock.





On whether the pace of growth of milk output has slowed, Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which markets dairy products under the 'Amul brand', told reporters that there has been a healthy increase of 4 per cent in annual milk production in the last fiscal year and the average growth of the last 10 years has been around 6 per cent, much more than the world's average.





Mehta said the production depends on a lot of factors, including monsoon rains



