Cooking is more than just a necessity - it's a blend of science, creativity, and love. However, what's often overlooked is that maintaining a clean, organised, and safe kitchen is equally an art. A clutter-free kitchen not only inspires effortless cooking but also ensures a healthier environment for you and your family. From keeping utensils in their place to adopting smart storage solutions, every little effort contributes to a kitchen that feels like a sanctuary. Yes, it takes effort - thoughtful planning, small yet impactful routines, and a bit of trial and error. But once you get it right, cooking in a kitchen that works with you becomes a joy. After all, a well-maintained kitchen is the secret ingredient to any great recipe.

If you're constantly on the lookout for tips to enhance your kitchen experience, meet Keisha Franklin, a US-based influencer who's gaining attention with her innovative ideas. Known for sharing delicious recipes, home hacks, and her journey through motherhood, Keisha also provides brilliant kitchen hacks that can transform your daily cooking routine. On Instagram, Keisha shared a clip featuring some important cooking and food storage tips. "My mom taught me these kitchen hacks: how to properly store food in the kitchen," read her caption.

One of her most useful hacks involves peeling a potato with minimal effort. Simply make a shallow cut all around the potato, then place it in boiling water for a few minutes. After that, remove it and dunk it in ice water for a few seconds. You'll be amazed at how easily the skin just slides off-no knife or peeler required. Take a look:

For those struggling with stubborn stains on transparent containers, her next trick is a lifesaver. Combine Kool-Aid and white vinegar in your dishwasher instead of detergent. This unusual yet effective mixture works wonders to remove even the most stubborn stains, leaving your containers looking as good as new. Keisha then suggests a clever way to turn your salt canister into a sprinkler. Simply use a toothpick to mold the lid into smaller holes, and you'll have a makeshift salt shaker in seconds. Have leftover doughnut bread? Use the ends of the packaging to stuff it into the round opening at the center-this trick keeps the bread fresh for much longer.

For a practical and satisfying hack, try her tip for storing half-cut watermelons. Wrap the entire leftover piece along with a few garlic cloves. This keeps the watermelon fresh and prevents it from absorbing any unwanted odors in the fridge.

These hacks aren't just cool - they're practical solutions that can make your time in the kitchen much easier. Which one of these genius ideas will you try first?