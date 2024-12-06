The year 2024 was filled with innovative ideas that made cooking and food storage more accessible and less wasteful. As the year draws to a close, it's time to reflect on some of the ingenious and viral food hacks that took the internet by storm. From simplifying everyday kitchen tasks to enhancing the quality of your meals, these tricks captured the attention of millions worldwide. These nine viral food hacks not only amazed the internet but also inspired countless people to experiment in their kitchens. We have listed nine of the most fascinating food hacks that you should try in your kitchen:

Here Are 9 Viral Food Hacks That Impress The Internet In 2024:

1. Removing Excess Oil from Sabzi

Adding too much oil to sabzis is a common mistake that can leave your dish overly greasy. A viral video by digital creator Deepti Kapoor demonstrated a simple yet effective solution. Place a small bowl (katori) in the centre of the pan when the sabzi is nearly cooked. Cover the pan with a lid and let it sit for about 10 minutes. The excess oil collects in the bowl, leaving your sabzi healthier and guilt-free. Click here to watch.

2. Mess-Free Oil Transfer

Transferring oil from packets to jars often results in spills and sticky countertops. A creative hack involves using a spoon to guide the oil smoothly into the jar. This viral method is a game-changer for anyone looking to avoid messy clean-ups. Here's the video of the hack.

3. Perfect Round Puris Without a Rolling Pin

Making perfectly round puris can be a challenge, especially without a rolling pin. A clever hack shared online involves using a plastic sheet or parchment paper and a flat-bottomed object like a small chopping board or plate. Simply press the dough ball between the sheets with the object, and voila - perfectly round puris every time. Click here to see how to do it.

4. Quick Garlic Peeling

Peeling garlic can be tedious, but a viral Instagram hack using a tong-like tool makes it effortless. First, remove the bottom and central portions of the garlic bulb and peel off the outer layer. Then, use the tool to separate and peel individual cloves. This method received mixed reactions but gained over 54 million views, proving its widespread intrigue. Here is the complete video of the hack.

5. Flour Sifting Without the Mess

Sifting flour can often lead to a messy countertop. A brilliant hack to keep things clean involves placing the flour in a strainer or sieve directly over a large mixing bowl. This method ensures no spillage, saving both time and effort. Click here to learn more.

6. Preserving Fruits and Vegetables

Preserving fresh produce can be tricky, but food vlogger Armen Adamjan shared hacks to extend their shelf life:

Store watermelons in the fridge to keep them fresh for up to a month. Place grapes in a perforated ziplock bag in the fridge. Wrap lettuce in foil for freshness lasting up to four weeks. Cover banana stems with a paper towel and foil to keep them fresh for 10 days. These tips are simple yet incredibly effective for reducing food waste.

Click here to read more.

7. Keeping Curry Leaves Fresh for Six Months

Curry leaves are an essential ingredient in many Indian dishes, but they tend to spoil quickly. Instagram user @twinsbymyside shared a hack to store curry leaves for up to six months. Remove the leaves from the stems, rinse them, and place them in an ice cube tray. Add water to submerge the leaves, freeze the cubes, and store them in a ziplock bag. Just pop a cube into your dish whenever needed. Click here for more.

8. Cooking Mushrooms Perfectly

Mushrooms are over 90% water, making them prone to becoming soggy when cooked. A viral hack shows how to retain their texture and flavour. Dry the mushrooms in a hot pan to release moisture, then add oil or butter. Avoid salting until the end of cooking, as salt draws out moisture and can make them mushy. Here is the video for the hack.

9. DIY Village Refrigerator for Chilled Water

In an ingenious hack from an Indian village, a plastic bottle was turned into a self-cooling device. The bottle is wrapped in a wet cloth and hung in a breezy area, such as from a tree branch. In just 10-15 minutes, the water inside becomes cool, offering a sustainable and electricity-free way to chill drinks. Click here to see it yourself.



Why These Hacks Went Viral:

These food hacks gained popularity for their practicality and creativity, addressing common kitchen problems with simple solutions. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned cook, these tricks can make your time in the kitchen more efficient and enjoyable. Happy cooking!