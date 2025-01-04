Are you a paani poori fan? Crispy golgappas filled with imli chutney and chilled paani explode with flavours in every bite. Yes, fancy restaurants are great, but no expensive dish can replace the fun and delicious experience of eating roadside paani poori. This fun snack can be enjoyed in multiple ways. Some people add only the paani, some like to add sweet chutney with the paani and many are fond of the potato filling inside. Nowadays, one can also find a range of paani flavours like guava, lemon, hing, strawberry and so on. In a recent Instagram post, influencer Freddy Birdy expressed his love for paani poori by drawing a clever link between life lessons and eating paani poori. Check these out:

8 Life Lessons From Paani Poori As Shared By Freddy Birdy:

The human body is 60 per cent water. [Just like a paani poori.]





1. It is sometimes better to give than to receive. [Unless it's a paani poori.]

2. Life is how spicy or sweet you want to make it. [Tamarind and green chilly in correct measures.]





3. Happiness has no expiry limit. ['Ek aur round bana do bhaiya.']





4. If you believe in something strongly, fight for it. [Bhhaiya, teekha zyada.]











5. There are some things in life you don't want to know anything about. [Paani poori wale bhaiya's fingers.]





6. Not everyone in life has to play a starring role to matter. [Boiled aloo, chickpeas, and onions are as important as the paani.]





7. The most meaningful words in life are often spoken in silence. [And your hands pantomiming 'bhaiya, ek aur paani puri do.']





8. Your good karma will always reward you in life. [The free crispy poori at the end of your paani poori session.]