There is hardly anything that matches the satisfaction of relishing our favourite street food. From paani puri to pav bhaji, and from chole bhature to momos, there are endless options when it comes to desi street food. Just like the rest of us, celebrities also love to eat these delightful treats. In his recent Instagram stories, Vicky Kaushal posted about his “cheat meal after months.” And guess what? It was none other than paani puri. In the video, the star can be seen eating paani puri, and as soon as he takes the first bite, the happiness is clearly visible on his face. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Cheat meal after months!!! Had to be paani puri…Ro dunga aaj…” He also tagged his friend, Akshay Arora, and said, “Love you.”

If you are also a fan of street food, below are some handpicked recipes for you to try.

Here Are 5 Popular Indian Street Food Recipes You Must Try:

1. Paani Puri

This dish consists of crispy puris that are filled with a mixture of spiced mashed potatoes and tangy tamarind chutney. The puris are then dunked in spicy water and consumed in one bite. Click here for the recipe.

2. Vada Pav

This beloved street food features a spicy potato fritter (vada) sandwiched between a soft pav (bread roll). The vada is typically made with mashed potatoes, green chillies, and spices. Served with chutneys and often accompanied by fried green chillies, vada pav is loved by desi food lovers. Recipe here.

3. Jhalmuri

A popular Bengali snack, jhalmuri is a spicy and crunchy mixture of puffed rice, chopped vegetables like onions and tomatoes, peanuts, and different types of spices. All the ingredients are tossed together with a tangy tamarind sauce to create a zesty and flavorful snack. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Papdi Chaat

This Indian street food dish features fried dough wafers that are topped with a combination of spiced potatoes, chickpeas, yoghurt, chutneys, and a variety of spices. The contrasting textures and flavours make papdi chaat a favourite among food enthusiasts. Detailed recipe here.

5. Momos

These steamed dumplings are filled with a mixture of minced meat or vegetables, onions, garlic, and spices. Momos are often served with a spicy sauce or a tangy tomato-based chutney. This dish has gained popularity across India and is enjoyed as a delicious and filling snack or light meal. Check out the recipe here.