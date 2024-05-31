Another day, another bizarre food combination awaits our attention. This time, we are talking about 'Maggi wale golgappe.' Clearly, it's not a drill. In a video shared on Instagram, a woman is seen trying this peculiar dish. The video opens with her stuffing a golgappa with vegetable Maggi. She even takes a bite and flashes a wide smile. The clip was shared along with the text, "Kaun hain yeh tejaswi log, kaha se aate hain yeh log [Who are these people? Where do they come from?]," referring to a viral meme. All the Maggi lovers out there didn't hesitate to express their disappointment. Many claimed that this combo has spoiled both dishes. Take a look:

A user wrote, "These people should be arrested for spoiling both Maggi and pani puri." "Golgappe se mazaak nahi [Don't play with golgappas]" was the sentiment. Referring to the over-the-top experiments, a user asked, "Yeh log bechari Maggi ke piche kyun padh gaye hain [Why are these people after poor Maggi]?" "Please don't spoil the original taste of pani puri," was a common plea. Some said, "Golgappe ko kharab hote hue aur hum dekhte hue [We continue to watch while golgappa is being spoiled]." A few were left in splits and joked, "What's not good in it? Pani Puri good, Maggi good," referencing Joey Tribbiani aka Matt LeBlanc's iconic dialogue from F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Of course, this isn't the first time someone has experimented with golgappas and Maggi. Click here to learn more about Maggi appe and Maaza pani puri.