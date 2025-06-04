Eggs are a breakfast staple with a fanbase of their own. For many non-vegetarians, the first meal of the day often includes a variety of egg dishes, ranging from classic scrambled eggs—customised with cheese or herbs – to options like omelettes, frittatas, poached or boiled eggs. Among them, the sunny side up remains one of the most popular, thanks to its quick preparation time. But worried about the oil it usually requires? An influencer named Jana Seraina Düvel shared a video on her social media handle revealing a clever oil-free hack for making sunny side up eggs. In the video, captioned “Learned this from an Italian grandmother and will NEVER do it with oil again,” she begins by heating a pan on the stove. Then, Jana rubs the surface of the hot pan with a half-cut cucumber before cracking an egg onto it. Surprisingly, the egg fries smoothly without sticking to the pan, leaving the influencer amazed.





She finally plates the sunny side up alongside a slice of toasted bread and some chopped cucumber. The video ends with the caption: “Call me a chef from now on.”

Watch the full video below:

The video went viral with almost 3.7 million views so far. However, social media users were left divided – while some found the unique cucumber trick interesting, others pointed out that the pan used was already non-stick.





A person wrote, “No way,” echoing the same emotion as that of Jane after discovering that the cucumber trick helped leave no residue from the egg on the pan. In reply, Jane mentioned, “That‘s what I thought hahah.”





Someone added, “I'm impressed!”





Meanwhile, one user said, “Is this not a nonstick pan? Isn't that what they do?”





Another mentioned, “Honey Italian nonnas use olive oil on EVERYTHING. Sure this lady wasn't polish?”





“Now do it on stainless steel,” stated yet another social media user.





“Uses a non-stick pan to do non-stick cooking, the pan works as it is and the crowd goes wild,” read a comment.





Someone wondered, “Would you expect something else when using a non stick pan? And what about the flavour? Oil gives a lot of flavour…”





A person suggested, “Or use olive oil the healthiest that there is.”





What's your take on using cucumber to grease a pan? We would love to hear your thoughts!