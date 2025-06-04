Indians are renowned for their knack for jugaad - a form of creative problem-solving that leads to innovative, practical solutions using whatever is available. While many of these hacks are clever and useful, some are simply amusing. One such video, featuring a man turning a simple kadhai (wok) into a divided hot pot, is currently going viral online. In an Instagram clip shared by user Anurag Gautam, we see him seated on the floor with a gas stove in front of him. On it sits a kadhai, which he has ingeniously converted into a divided hot pot using flour dough. A horizontal and vertical dough partition inside the utensil divides the karahi into four sections, used to cook rice, dal, Maggi, and chai all at once.

Watch the full video here:

The clip has taken the internet by storm and garnered almost 10 million views on Instagram. One user commented, "You should have got it welded instead of using flour dough. Now the oil is getting mixed, and it is becoming mixed veg." Another added, "Sasta hot pot." Someone commented, "This is such a stupid video." "What nonsense is this?" read a comment. A viewer joked, "This technology should not go out of India."

Earlier, a video showcasing a hostel student's creative use of desi jugaad - pairing Maggi noodles with roti instead of the usual sabzi - went viral on social media. In the clip, she tears off a piece of roti, dips it into the Maggi, and declares it the "best combo." This innovative hack offered a fun solution for those tired of bland hostel food and struck a chord with students. Read the full story here.





What are your thoughts on this viral hack? Share with us in the comments section below!