National Egg Day is being celebrated today, and there's no better time to honour this food. For many of us, eggs are a staple in our diet, and we simply cannot imagine a day without eating them. While there are no hard-and-fast rules for eating eggs, we invariably eat them most often for breakfast. But have you ever stopped to wonder why this is so? Why are eggs a constant on breakfast menus and not so much on lunch or dinner menus? Intrigued to know the real reason? Read on! Be sure to hang on till the end, as we'll also share some exciting ways to incorporate eggs into your diet.

Why Are Eggs The Best Breakfast? Here Are 5 Reasons:

1. High In Protein

We all know how important protein is for our overall health, and eggs are an excellent source of it. A high-protein breakfast promotes a feeling of fullness, thus preventing cravings during the day. Not only this, but eggs can also help regulate blood sugar levels, which is great for diabetics. So, try to incorporate eggs into your breakfast as much as you can.

2. Easy To Make

Mornings can be really hectic, especially if you know you have to cook. But if eggs are on the breakfast menu, your morning will be a breeze. Whether you like them boiled, poached or scrambled, making eggs doesn't take much time, which is a blessing in the morning.

3. Versatile

Another reason why eggs are a preferred breakfast dish is that they are extremely versatile. You can enjoy them as a standalone dish or also as an ingredient to enhance other recipes. For example, you can savour a Sunny Side Up or incorporate it into another recipe like an oats banana pancake.

4. Rich In Essential Vitamins And Nutrients

Apart from being high in protein, eggs are also rich in essential vitamins and nutrients. They are a great source of vitamins A, B, D, phosphorus and selenium. This makes them an excellent food for breakfast. What's more, the egg yolks provide healthy fats, including omega-3 fatty acids, making them great for heart health.

5. Ideal For Weight Watchers

Eggs are also a great option for those who are trying to watch their weight. When on a weight loss diet, it is often recommended to start your day with a high-protein meal. Eggs are not only high in protein but also low in calories, making them great for weight loss. If you eat them for breakfast, you're less likely to cheat on your diet.





Now that you know the incredible reasons that make eggs an ideal dish for breakfast, let's answer some other egg-related questions you may have:

How Can You Incorporate Eggs Into Your Breakfast?

You can incorporate eggs into your breakfast by adding them to avocado toast, waffles or oatmeal, or having them as a standalone dish, omelette, scrambled, poached or boiled. Additionally, you can try pairing eggs with sweet potatoes or spinach for a nutrient-packed breakfast. Click here for some popular egg recipes for breakfast.

Is Egg Yolk Good Or Bad For You?

Egg yolks are actually a good source of essential nutrients like vitamins A, B and D and healthy fats, so they can be a nutritious part of your diet. However, if you have high cholesterol or specific dietary restrictions, it's best to consult a healthcare professional.

What Is The Unhealthiest Way To Cook An Egg?

The unhealthiest way to cook an egg is deep-frying, as it adds a significant amount of extra calories and fat. Cooking methods like poaching or boiling are generally healthier alternatives, as they don't require added oils or fats.

So, now you know exactly why eggs are considered one of the most preferred foods for breakfast!