A Delhi restaurant has revealed that they are now offering a "Digital Momos Service", and the announcement has gone viral on Instagram. Wondering what this service consists of? In a video shared on the page of the establishment named "Game Of Momos & Tikkas," a representative provides the key details. He claims that they began this offer in response to a particular need. He gave the example of customers who would crave momos every day at 6 pm but felt constrained due to their gym trainers or family members telling them to avoid junk food.

As part of the "digital momo service," the restaurant representative reveals that they would 'digitally feed' a person using their photograph. We see him holding up the passport-size photo of an unidentified person to 'feed' him two types of momos that are laid out on the table. In the end, he calls on interested momo enthusiasts to send the restaurant their photos, adding that both individual ones and group clicks would do. Watch the viral reel here:







The viral video has received a lot of interest among foodies. Some said they would like to try out the service, while others felt it was nonsensical. Some simply laughed at the idea and were tickled by its unique approach to satisfy momo lovers. Read some of the comments from Instagram below:





"Hahahaha love it."





"I want to avail of this service."





"Looks like I need this."





"I need thissss onlyyy."





"I'm a student, can I get an internship at this?"





"Financially, I'm here."





"Would have surely ordered. But I had momos yesterday."





"I'd like a daily subscription to the digital service for my wife."





