Ira Khan and her husband, Nupur Shikhare, are self-proclaimed foodies. They often treat their Instagram followers to glimpses of their culinary adventures. Recently, Ira shared highlights from their on-going trip to Japan. In one video, Nupur is seen opening a packet of sealed sandwiches, while another snap captures him holding a water bottle with chopsticks. A playful image shows a kitty figurine next to what appears to be pancakes. In one short clip, Ira showcased an array of seafood dishes (which appeared to be on a sushi belt) neatly arranged in a Japanese eatery. Sharing the photos and videos, she wrote, "Lived a bunch of my childhood Pokemon-Beyblade dreams. Sushi belt. Rice bowls," followed by an Onigiri (a Japanese rice ball) emoji. Take a look:

Also Read: Rhea Kapoor's "September Tabletop Edition" Featured These Delicious Dishes

Earlier, Ira Khan shared a glimpse of one of her outings with Nupur Shikhare on her Instagram Stories. The stories featured a variety of delicious foods, including a three-layer platter filled with snacks such as potato chips, puff pastries, and small pieces of bread. In one snap, a cup of coffee was placed in front of Nupur, but what stood out was the celebrity fitness trainer posing for the camera with a glass of water in hand. Sharing it, Ira expressed, “To do: sit at as many cute cafes as possible,” and we found it quite relatable. Read on to know more.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik's Postpartum "Sugary Tantrums" Are Oh-So-Relatable

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur wedding menu was also quite drool-worthy. For context, they got married in January 2024. The diva's mom, Reena Dutta, baked a scrumptious cake for her. Although the cake was simple and classic, Reena's heartfelt gesture won Ira and Nupur's hearts. "The OG crew + Cherise. No one else could have baked our wedding cake. As Popeye was feeding me or after (can't remember), I look at Mama, and she's mouthing at me, Is it dry?" read the side note. Read on to know more.

We are super excited to get more foodilicious posts from Ira and Nupur's Japan diaries.