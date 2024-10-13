Rhea Kapoor is a self-proclaimed foodie who loves sharing her delicious meals on Instagram. The producer's latest Instagram post is sure to make anyone drool. The first picture in the carousel showcases a beautifully set table with a basket of apples. In the next image, we can see two hot honey-fried chicken biscuits. The juicy biscuits, with succulent chicken patties, are enough to make mouths water, especially with the addition of hot honey. Following that, she shares a picture of a dish called snapper meuniere, served with salted butter. Rhea's post also includes skinny rosemary garlic fries and cheeses from Paris, paired with fig jam.

To wrap it up, Rhea showcases her strong connection to her roots with a Sindhi spread they enjoyed on Sunday. It features khatta meetha barbecue-glazed ribs, Sindhi curry, and rice. It is clear that her culinary experiences blend global flavours with traditional dishes. "Things that make you go mmmmmmm. September Tabletop Edition," reads Rhea's caption. Take a look:

Rhea continues to take us on her culinary adventures. Previously, she shared all the best things she ate during her "72-hour" trip to London. The film producer posted a series of pictures on Instagram. The first snap featured a lip-smacking cheese souffle topped with herbs. Next, we got a glimpse of the breakfast she enjoyed at her hotel, which consisted of a couple of muffins, a flaky pain aux raisins, a croissant, and a thick slice of chocolate swirl bread. Sharing the pictures, Rhea wrote, "The best things I ate in 72 hours in London." Read on to know more.

Before that, during the flu season, she revealed her diet secret that helped keep her immunity strong. The fashion designer shared a picture of a bowl of soup with tiny toasted pasta and a half-fried egg on top. Sharing it, she wrote, "Flu season = soup season." The post was originally shared by Molly Baz, an American chef and food writer, with the caption: "So, the entire world is sick right now, and normally I would say that's a major bummer, but I coincidentally just developed this recipe for Toasted Tiny Pasta in Parm Broth, which is quite literally exactly what you want/crave/need when you're under the weather." Read on to know more.

We're loving Rhea Kapoor's foodie diaries and can't wait to see what she tries next. What are your thoughts on them?