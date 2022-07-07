South Indian food has become one of the most comforting cuisines that we love to indulge in. Whether it's some spongy Idlis and Sambhar for breakfast or Ghee Roast Dosa as a yummy lunch, there are so many options to choose from. The earthy and homely flavours of South Indian cuisine indeed appeal to palates of all age groups. Even Malaika Arora loves South Indian food and we have seen proof of this multiple times. The diva recently went on a South Indian spree with Murukku, Avial and more such delicacies. Take a look at the story she shared:

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a click of homemade murukku.

"Homemade murukkus... perfect for this weather," wrote the diva in her story. "Some coming your way Gaurav Kapoor," she added further. In the click, we could see some crispy and delicious Murukkus made by Malaika Arora in her own kitchen. The fact the Murukkus were homemade made them seem even more delicious!





This was not the only South Indian food indulgence that Malaika Arora enjoyed. In the very next photo she shared, she could be seen relishing a hearty Avial curry. "Avial for the win," she wrote in the caption. There was also what seemed to be a South Indian-style potato salad in frame. Take a look:

Malaika Arora seems to be in the mood for South Indian food especially during the rainy season. Recently, she enjoyed a sumptuous meal spread that was indeed a paradise for South Indian food lovers. There was Vada, Sambhar chutney and more in the picture that she shared. Click here to read more about this story.





If all this chatter about South Indian food has got you cravings some, worry not - we have just what you need. These crispy South Indian snacks are not just delicious but also ideal for the monsoon season.





Click here for South Indian snack recipes for monsoon.