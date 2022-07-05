The summer season is on the verge of its end and we are experiencing rainfall in different parts of India. Currently, Mumbai is on alert for heavy rainfall. According to an ANI report, different parts of the city have witnessed waterlogging and heavy traffic, which is further causing inconvenience to the residents. While the inconvenience can't be denied, we are also enjoying the sudden nip in the air. And what better way to mark the rainy day than indulging in some soul-soothing food. Right? It seems to be the same for Malaika Arora. And proof of this is her recent story on Instagram.





Malaika Arora is a hardcore foodie and believes in marking every occasion with good food. Keeping up with the tradition, she marked the rainy day in Mumbai with a plate of delicious chicken pulav. The meal looks simple, comforting and steaming hot - making it apt for the nippy weather. "Perfect weather for some steaming hot pulav," she captioned the picture. Alongside, she also thanked celebrity chef Saransh Goila for sharing the recipe with her. Take a look:





Try these dishes at home and enjoy the rain, Malaika Arora-style!