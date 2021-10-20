One of the most popular fitness icons of Bollywood, Malaika Arora is about ring in her 47th birthday on 23rd October. Malaika Arora's birthday is just round around the corner, and we can't wait to see how she celebrates it. While her birthday is still three days away, her loved ones have already started to shower her with love and gifts in the form of food. Well who doesn't love to eat good food on their birthday, half of us just end up celebrating our birthday because it is an excuse to eat yummy food and cake, right? Malaika, who has turned vegan, received a buffet worth of delicious vegan food from her friend as a pre-birthday gift, and the food looks so good that we can't even tell that it is vegan! Take a look:

The vegan she enjoyed.

Her friend, Raveena Taurani, is Mumbai-based chef and restauranteur who practices culinary experiments in veganism. And as Malaika Arora announced that she turned vegan last year, since then she has been showcasing to her fellow foodie fans how vegan diet offers an array of delicious food.

For her birthday, Raveena sent Malaika some scrumptious vegan Vietnamese delicacies that are making our mouth water. The food was accompanied by a heartwarming note for Malaika. She shared an Instagram video of the food and the note to her 13.7 million followers, where we can see a papaya salad, Vietnamese spring rolls with mango basil sauce and Vietnamese crepe.

The birthday note with her feast.

While we love seeing Malaika Arora's vegan food adventures, she is not the only Bollywood foodie who has turned to veganism. Sonakshi Sinha, Jacquline Fernandez and Richa Chadha have been ardent followers of veganism. Their reasons for veganism may be different but they all have expressed happiness about their choice. If given the choice, would you be able to switch to veganism? Do tell us in the comments section below!