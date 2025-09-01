Australian celebrity chef Sarah Todd is holidaying with her partner Declan Cleary in Mumbai. Needless to mention, the culinary enthusiasts embarked on an adventure searching for local flavours. Their first stop was at the iconic Bademiya, located in Colaba. This food joint is frequented by Mumbaikars for its deliciously soft and juicy rolls and kebabs. She treated her taste buds to a lamb sheekh kebab roll and savoured every bite.





“This truly is what late-night cravings are made for. This is juicy, tender lamb. That smoky exterior is all the right amount of flavours and spices inside. And that rumali roti is the perfect little cuddle on those seekh kebabs. The imli chutney: it's tart, tangy and a little bit sour. The mint chutney and my favourite little finishing touch, those fresh red onions that just bring it all together,” shared Sarah Todd.





Next, the Australian Masterchef visited the popular seafood restaurant Trishna, where she dug into a plate of butter garlic crab. “The only way to eat it is to get a little messy,” she revealed before wearing a black apron. “The butter garlic crab is everything you want it to be and more,” she asserted. The restaurant allows visitors to choose any fresh crab they want and once the dish is prepared, it's the “aroma that hits you straight away.”





Describing the texture, Sarah said that the meat was “sweet and tender, dunked in a buttery, garlic sauce.”





After that, Sarah Todd enjoyed the staple Mumbai snack, vada pav, at another famous street-side stall named Ladu Samrat. The chef relished a “pillowy soft pav” stuffed with crispy vada, which was served with creamy coconut chutney and a “gralicky mirchi masala”.





On another page, Sarah Todd's search for Mumbai's “soul food” ended at the South Indian fast food centre — Chaan Chavdaar. She went for the classic spicy snack, misal, which the chef paired with a “lovely bean sprout gravy, simmered slowly… and loaded with crispy and crunchy faasan” alongside a drizzle of lemon, “fresh onion and coriander”. Sarah loved the “fiery, messy, and layered” combo.





We cannot wait for more food updates from Sarah Todd's India trip.