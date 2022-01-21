Street foods play a major role in defining the food culture of Mumbai. If you explore, you will come across various delicious street foods at every nook and corner of the city. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that these yummy delicacies are no less than a staple for the Mumbaikars. If you ask us, what fascinates us the most is the variety it offers. From vada pav to pav bhaji and dabeli - options are many leaving us spoilt for choices. Each of the dishes offer unique flavour, taste and texture. Here we handpicked some of our favourite street foods of Mumbai that are not only delicious, but can also be made at home without much fuss. These recipes have been shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Let's take a look.





Here're 6 Easy Street Food Options From Mumbai:

1. Pav Bhaji

The very thought of Mumbai street food reminds us of pav bhaji. Spicy bhaji paired with butter toasted pav, this dish defines indulgence. Besides, it also makes for a wholesome meal at any time of the day. For pav bhaji, all you need to do is make a vegetable mish-mash with special pav bhaji masala and then pair with pav, onion, green chilli and a dollop of butter by the side.

2. Chana Chaat

This next dish strikes a balance between health and taste. It is chana chaat made with boiled black chana, which is then tossed in masala and mixed with lemon, chopped onion, tomato, green chilli and coriander leaves. Besides being delicious, this dish also loads you up with good amount of protein, fibre and several other nutrients.

3. Masala Toast

We all love sandwich; don't we?! It is easy to make and helps us put together a quick meal anytime of the day. Considering this, we bring you Mumbai's popular masala toast where sandwich is given a desi makeover with green chutney, masala, aloo and more. Trust us, Mumbai's masala toast is sure to leave a strong impression on your palate.

4. Tawa Pulao

To put it simple, tawa pulao is desi-style fried rice that includes loads of veggies and pav bhaji masala for that extra zing. Besides, it also makes for a hearty and fulfilling meal that can satiate your hunger anytime and anywhere, while pleasing the appetite.

5. Veg Frankie Roll

Another popular street food of Mumbai, Frankie roll is the city's own version of roll that is made with chicken or veggies. Here veg or chicken filling is added to the softest rotis, with some delicious chutney on the top. We feel, Mumbai-style Frankie roll packs a punch like no other!

6. Dabeli

Dabeli is probably the second most popular pav-based dish in Mumbai (first being vada pav). Also popular in Gujarat, dabeli is desi-sandwich where aloo masala, spicy garlic chutney, and several other ingredients are pressed between two slices of pav and indulged. It is generally served with a chatpata tamarind chutney, roasted peanuts and pomegranate.

Already slurping? Here we bring you detailed recipe video of how to make each of the above dishes at home.





Watch video here:











Looks easy; isn't it? Now that you have the recipes handy, make yourself some delicious Mumbai street foods and enjoy at home. And do let us know which of the above dishes you liked the most.




