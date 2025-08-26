Celebrity chef Sarah Todd has just landed in Mumbai and has not wasted any time in getting her hands on one of the city's most iconic street foods. The Australian chef dropped by a famous chaat joint in Bandra West to enjoy pani puri. Any guesses where she went? Chef Sarah visited Elco Pani Puri Centre on Hill Road. She decided to make the outing a foodie challenge for herself - she wanted to see how many pani puris she could eat in 30 seconds.





As the timer starts, Chef Sarah Todd is seen popping one pani puri in her mouth and telling the vendor to keep the next one ready. As she relishes the first one, she is awed at the taste. "These are fireworks in the mouth. There's so much flavour. Crunchy. Textural. Tangy," she says. She also pops the second pani puri in her mouth, but the timer runs out. She admits that she thought she would have been able to eat more.





Chef Sarah Todd explains, "We're here at Elco. It's been here since 1968. This place used to just be a cart on the side of the road. And now it's this amazing place. People from all walks of life are coming in to eat this beautiful pani puri." She clearly seems in awe of this legendary Mumbai street snack. She goes on to describe what exactly she loves about it. "The puri itself is textural and amazing, and the filling. But the secret is definitely in the pani. Chilled. It's tasty. It's tangy. It's all those things you love." She ends the video by declaring that she "savoured every single mouthful" of the delicious pani puri.







Before this, when Chef Sarah Todd was in Amritsar in April, she relished the iconic aam papad chaat. She was completely bowled over by this unique street-style snack. She noted, "It's sticky, spicy, sweet, sour, tangy... and absolutely addictive." Watch Chef Sarah Todd's full video here.