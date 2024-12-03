Christmas is around the corner, and the festive vibes are in full swing! Actor Sonam Kapoor kicked off the celebrations early with a cosy-yet-glam Christmas dinner in Mumbai, inviting her close friends and family. Known for her impeccable style - be it in fashion, interiors or hosting - Sonam made sure this party was nothing short of fabulous. The guest list included her sister Rhea Kapoor, actor Bhumi Pednekar and British-American fashion designer, Tan France. And judging by the social media posts, it was a perfect blend of sparkle, stunning decor and delicious food.

Tan France shared some sneak peeks from the evening on Instagram, including a star-studded selfie with Bhumi and the Kapoor sisters. But what really stole the show was the snapshot of his plate! It was loaded with all the good stuff: Pindi Chole (with adorable little paneer cubes!), creamy Palak Paneer, flavourful Pulao, rich Malai Kofta, and what looked like Dal Makhani and tangy Achaar on the side. Basically, a desi feast that could make anyone drool.

Take a look at Tan's Instagram post here:

When it came to the decor, Sonam didn't hold back. The dining table was dressed in deep red Christmas vibes, with stunning red flowers, candles, and even fruits like grapes, apples, and pomegranates adding to the aesthetic. She went all out with copper glasses and gold plates, creating a vibe so elegant it could make Pinterest jealous.

Bhumi also captured a glimpse of the gorgeous Christmas tree at the party, decked out with red-and-white ornaments, twinkling lights, a miniature train, and even a tiny Santa climbing up the tree. And the cherry on top? Sonam curated personalized gifts for her guests, with their names written on adorable bags placed under the tree.

This isn't the first time the Kapoor fam has slayed the hosting game. Not too long ago, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani threw an epic "Friendsgiving" dinner. (Missed it? We've got all the juicy details here.