December is finally here, and with it comes the excitement of the holiday season. For many of us, this month is all about spending time with loved ones, indulging in delicious treats, and basking in the festive spirit. The holidays bring an irresistible urge to enjoy those sweet moments – whether it's sipping on hot chocolate, having gingerbread, or exchanging gifts. And celebrities are no exception to this festive cheer! Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is already getting into the holiday mood. On her Instagram Stories, she welcomed the last month of the year with a heartwarming post that perfectly captured the essence of Christmas. The picture featured a cosy cup of hot chocolate, accompanied by a cute gingerbread man that Karisma held in her hand. With a simple “Hello December” caption, she added a touch of fun with a Christmas tree, Santa, and snowman emoji. She added the “holiday bells” music to the image, giving us all the wintery Christmas vibes, and making us feel the festive magic already.

Karisma Kapoor is undoubtedly a food and festival enthusiast. Last month, after Diwali, the actress shared a sweet moment on her Instagram Stories, showing that the festive spirit doesn't have to end with the holiday. In her post, Karisma indulged in classic Indian desserts – rasmalai and jalebi – and playfully asked, “Is it still Diwali?” The image featured a bowl of rasmalai paired with warm, crispy jalebis, signalling that she wasn't quite ready to say goodbye to the sweet joys of the season. Read the full story here.

Previously, the actress shared a picture on Instagram enjoying a traditional Vishu Sadya, a grand feast to celebrate the Malayalam New Year. The meal was served on a plantain leaf and included a variety of Kerala's classic dishes such as sharkara upperi, banana chips, pickles, aviyal, kaalan, thoran, sambar, and more. Read more here.