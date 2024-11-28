Rhea Kapoor's Thanksgiving ceremony was a delectable feast of varieties. The filmmaker is a big-time food connoisseur and her hosting skills are above par. On November 28, Rhea and her husband Karan Boolani laid out a delicious “Friendsgiving” spread for her friends and it was all things fancy and opulent. In a series of pictures and videos posted on her Instagram Stories, Rhea had us drooling and craving a similar scrumptious dinner. It was a delicious plate of roasted turkey sandwich served with mac and cheese that had our attention from the get-go. Served with a creamy dip, we could only imagine how good it might have tasted.





Up next, there was a delectable cheese platter, crispy chips, pomegranates, globe grapes, oranges and cold cuts. Several dips were seen on the table which was ornately decorated with candles and flowers.

On another page of her Thanksgiving diaries, Rhea Kapoor offered us a glimpse into a plate of gooey macaroni and cheese. Cheese lovers, we bet your tummy is growling now. That was not all. The dish was garnished with creamy corn and beans in mushroom cream sauce. Sweet potato cooked in a casserole gave us the drools. Pumpkin pies were there as well.

In a separate Instagram Story, Rhea Kapoor shared some of the items in the lavish menu too. On the list, there were pork meatballs wrapped in prosciutto, kataifi-wrapped prawns, chilli walnut pesto and green chilli thecha, Beluga caviar potato chips and blinis, whole roasted turkey, maple glazed ham, stout mustard glaze and baked crabs. There were ample dips mentioned on the list as well.

The best part is yet to come. Any guesses? Well, it is the dessert section. Of course, no Thanksgiving meal can be complete without a sweet treat and Rhea Kapoor followed the tradition thoroughly. The dessert menu comprised banana cream pie, pecan tart, mixed berry tart, sour cream cheesecake, lemon meringue pie, apple pie, blueberry macaron tart, pistachio crunch tart, chocolate biscuit cake, chocolate pudding tart, vanilla ice cream, chocolate strawberry cake and pistachio ice cream. Phew!

Rhea Kapoor's Thanksgiving party is serving major goals.