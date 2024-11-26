Can we really celebrate Thanksgiving without a turkey feast? The holiday is observed every year on the fourth Thursday of November, and this year, it falls on November 28. As expected, preparations are already in full swing. A digital content creator recently shared a video showcasing her turkey prep ahead of the big dinner, but it sparked outrage on social media. Why? Well, her method of arranging the meat, vegetables, and condiments together in a single aluminum tray was criticized for being unhygienic. While the creator called the one-pan technique "a lifesaver," the internet had a very different opinion.

The video begins with the woman placing an unwashed, raw chicken into an aluminum pan, which already rubs many people the wrong way, as it's a common kitchen rule to wash raw chicken thoroughly before cooking. Next, she adds various sides, including sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, casseroles, and mashed potatoes, all around the chicken. She then drizzles some milk on top before pouring a generous amount of oil into the mixture.

Using a spoon, the woman presses down on the milk-and-oil-coated veggies and sides, then adds some water. In the final step, she garnishes the meat with five sliced onions and carefully places cubes of butter throughout the aluminum pan for an extra burst of flavor. The video then shifts to the finished dish, showcasing a roasted brown turkey accompanied by the cooked side dishes. Take a look:

Foodies quickly criticized the content creator in the comments section, condemning her cooking method. "What in the thousand ways to die is this?" one person asked sarcastically. "This is not okay," said another. "This is why I'm not eating at anyone's house!! If you don't clean that damn bird," wrote one commenter. Calling the procedure "NASTY," another user pointed out, "You didn't clean that turkey or season it properly! Glad I don't know you, 'cause I would NEVER come to your house for dinner." One remark read, "Why would you buy organic meat, not wash it, and cook it in aluminum with an array of processed sides? What was the point?"

What do you think of this video? Share your thoughts in the comments below!