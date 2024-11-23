One of the most beloved Indian beverages, Chai is an emotion in India. Whether it's in the morning with a newspaper or in the evening with some steaming hot bhajiyas, many Indians love to drink tea at any time of day. In recent years, chai has made a mark for itself on foreign countries as well. Different types of tea are taking centre stage in establishments all over the world. In a viral video on Instagram, an Australian woman talked about her father's "addiction" to desi-style masala chai. The woman revealed that his father, who is based in Melbourne, Australia, visited her in India for a few days. During his stay, his daughter took him to various chai spots in the city and he drank multiple cups of hot beverage every day.

In the shared video, the man can also be heard expressing his intention to invest in the chai business when he goes back home to Australia. The note attached to the post read, “Name someone who loves masala chai more than my Dad. . . I'll wait.”

Desis seemed impressed with the Australian dad's love for chai and shared their thoughts in the comment section. One user wrote, “Your dad is officially an Indian uncle now.”





Another added, “He's one of us now. Take a slurp from a saucer next.”





Approving his sentiments toward chai, a person said, “There is nothing such as too much chai.”





“Give the man an aadhar card already,” read a comment. “He's approved for getting adopted by India.” mentioned a user.





A person questioned, “Chai for life, has he invested in Melbourne?”





Someone else commented, “I feel you, sir I feel you. I'm an Indian and I have chai day and night and it still isn't enough!”





Some users wanted to see more of his chai escapades, "You need to make a separate page for his chai adventures. It will be a hit."





