The wedding season is in full swing, and it's time to dress in our traditional best while celebrating the unions of our loved ones. Another thing we eagerly look forward to at weddings is indulging in the mouth-watering food. The feast at a wedding usually features an extensive array of dishes, leaving guests spoilt for choice. Recently, a video from one such wedding has gone viral, highlighting the stark contrast between the non-vegetarian and vegetarian counters. Between the two, non-vegetarian meals have clearly emerged as the crowd favourite.

Posted on Instagram, the clip showcases a chaotic wedding scene near a non-vegetarian counter. Guests are seen clamouring and fighting over food, with some pushing each other to get ahead. Holding plates in their hands, they reach out to the waiters, seemingly demanding to be served first. The waiters struggle to keep up amid the overwhelming crowd. Who knew non-vegetarian items could have such an immense demand? A few guests even take matters into their own hands, snatching dishes directly from the trays. It's safe to say this is a wedding scene like no other.

As the video progresses, we see chicken tikkas wrapped in aluminum foil being roasted. There are kebabs as well. Don't miss the man grabbing almost all the kebabs from the waiter. Soon, the scene shifts to the vegetarian counter, and it's a completely different world. Why? Well, there are hardly any customers at this counter. We see pakodas and aloo tikkis being fried as the waiters patiently wait for guests to arrive, occasionally fending off flies. Their disinterested faces are clear proof of the lack of customers at the vegetarian stall. This suggests that when meat options are available, vegetarian cuisine often takes a backseat.

Which side are you on - vegetarian or non-vegetarian? Tell us in the comments below!