Who doesn't enjoy a chocolate shake filled with various sweet treats? We all love toppings like whipped cream, chocolate chips, sprinkles, vanilla syrup, and more. But what if the person making your shake just keeps adding ingredients, turning it into a delightful, multi-layered dessert? Naturally, any food lover would be both happy and amazed. This exact scenario happened to a user on X (formerly known as Twitter). They shared a video of the dessert on the microblogging platform, and the internet flooded the comments section with reactions about the extreme sugar content.





In the video, the cook can be seen starting by covering the sides of a glass with whipped cream before rolling it over chocolate chips. Then, he proceeds to fill the glass with what appears to be a chocolate shake. Following this, he adds two chocolate waffles to the side of the glass, topping them with chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, and vanilla sauce. He then places four mini pancakes on top of the waffles, along with topped with chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, and vanilla sauce.

But it doesn't stop there. Next, the man adds a chocolate cupcake to the dessert, followed by a chocolate syrup-filled injection placed on top. Then, a mini Nutella jar, some Ferrero Rocher balls, and a generous amount of whipped cream are added. Finally, he finishes by emptying the chocolate syrup-filled injection over the sweet dish, completing the extravagant creation.





“I was waiting for him to stop but he never did,” reads the text attached to the video.

After watching the video, people began commenting on the excessive use of sweet ingredients.





A user wrote, “3 days later and he is still adding ingredients to his sugar potion.”

Another user added, “If diabetes could take physical form, this is how it would look like. Just imagine the calorie count in that.”

“TOO much sugar I see this and it makes my stomach turn,” read a comment.

Someone said, “Look I love sweets but this is too damn much.”

A few echoed, “I call it the diabetes heart attack parfait.”

Would you ever try this type of sweet treat?