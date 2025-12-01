There comes a time when some people naturally start drifting from non-veg food and opt for a vegetarian diet. Sometimes, it's a conscious health choice, at other times, personal beliefs act as the driving force and in some cases, it's the fact that the body simply stops craving meat. For French designer Julia Chaigneau, now living in India, it was the latter. She shared an elaborate post on X, talking about how India helped her enjoy a vegetarian diet.





In the write-up, Julia Chaigneau revealed that although she “grew up non-veg in a French family”, the taste of meat didn't appeal to her. So after moving out of her home, she switched to a vegetarian diet. “France is not exactly known for vegetarian options. The only “alternative” was Beyond Meat, which basically recreates the taste of meat, the exact thing I was trying to avoid. I also had zero nutrition knowledge, so I had to figure out how to feed myself properly,” added Julia.

The designer admitted that India unlocked “an entire world of vegetarian dishes”, although people often find her non-veg to veg switch “surprising”. Speaking about the lack of vegetarian options in Denmark, she recalled that a fancy restaurant had only popcorn in the name of veg. But it was not the case in India. “I never have to check the menu before entering and that's a genuine life upgrade,” she admitted.





In conclusion, Julia Chaigneau wrote, “I've also been learning so much about the different food cultures here, between pure veg, Jain cuisine, and more. There's always something new, and it's made being a vegetarian feel much easier and exciting for me.”

The internet showered love on the post.





“India's the land of food and spices. It has a huge variety of dishes. From North India to South India, you can taste all kinds of savouries,” pointed out a user.

“India has been agriculturally rich across the subcontinent. This led to such diverse veg cuisine. This also shows cultural richness. The modern era assumes that eating meat, which was adopted due to the scarcity of vegetation, is considered superior,” explained another.

“Your journey shows how the environment shapes habits more than we think,” noted an individual.

“It's amazing how you turned a challenge into an exciting adventure with India's incredible vegetarian variety. The paneer tikka and that South Indian thali look absolutely delicious—love how you're embracing the flavours,” commented a foodie.





“People should just eat what they want and nobody else should have any problem with that,” read an honest remark.

What are your thoughts on this?