Street food has a way of bringing people together. In India, the diversity of flavours and aromas is simply staggering. From spicy chaat to savoury kebabs, the country's street food scene is a culinary paradise. When it comes to comfort food, few things warm the heart and the belly quite like a steaming bowl of soup. Recently, a street vendor in Delhi went viral for serving a delicious mutton and chicken soup. What makes it so unique, you ask? It's the sheer amount of chicken and mutton he packs into each cup before pouring in the soup. The video shows him preparing his special chicken soup. He starts by filling the cup with three types of chicken: salami, steamed kebabs and tender boneless pieces.

Next, he adds a cube of butter, followed by a squeeze of lemon juice. For seasoning, he uses red chilli sauce, green chilli sauce and black pepper. He also places a chicken leg piece in the cup. By this point, more than half the glass is filled with chicken, over which he pours the soup. To make up for the limited quantity of soup in the glass, customers can get a second serving at no extra cost. The shop is located in Aadarsh Nagar near pillar number 98. The chicken soup is priced at Rs 100, while the mutton soup costs Rs 120.

Watch the full video here:

The video garnered immense attention on Instagram. Here's how social media users reacted:

One user wrote, "Definitely worth the price." Another added, "Paaji seems to be a jolly person." "Hey bro, that's bloody awesome and the pricing is just perfect. Great job, paaji! Healthy and good," remarked a viewer. An individual asked for the address of the shop and said, "My mouth started watering after seeing such a beautiful soup." "My simple logic: if a sardaar is standing somewhere, the food will be clean, hygienic and damn tasty. God bless this gentleman."

How To Make Mutton Paya Soup At Home

Ingredients:

4 mutton trotters (paya), cleaned and washed

1 tbsp coriander seeds

1 cinnamon stick

1 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

2 green cardamoms

3 cloves

6-8 garlic cloves, crushed

1 onion, finely chopped

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Lemon wedges for serving

Method:

Prepare the trotters: Wash the mutton trotters thoroughly and boil them in water until tender. This may take 1-2 hours depending on size.

Wash the mutton trotters thoroughly and boil them in water until tender. This may take 1-2 hours depending on size. Make the spice mix: Grind coriander seeds, cinnamon, cumin, turmeric, cardamom and cloves into a fine powder.

Grind coriander seeds, cinnamon, cumin, turmeric, cardamom and cloves into a fine powder. Cook the base: Heat oil in a deep pan, saute the crushed garlic and chopped onion until golden. Add the ground spice mix and cook for a minute.

Heat oil in a deep pan, saute the crushed garlic and chopped onion until golden. Add the ground spice mix and cook for a minute. Add trotters: Place the boiled trotters into the pan, add enough water to cover, and simmer for 30-40 minutes to allow the flavours to develop.

Place the boiled trotters into the pan, add enough water to cover, and simmer for 30-40 minutes to allow the flavours to develop. Season and serve: Add salt to taste. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with lemon wedges.

This rich, aromatic soup pairs beautifully with naan or crusty bread and is perfect for chilly evenings.

Would you like to try the mutton paya soup featured in the video? Let us know in the comments section.