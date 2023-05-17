The world of cricket is abuzz with excitement as the Indian Premier League (IPL) heads towards the playoffs stage. Cricketer and captain Faff Du Plessis has led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team to a total of 12 points. As the team looks to secure their spot in the final playoffs, they have been training rigorously to win both their upcoming matches. But it's not all work for the ace cricketers! Virat Kohli recently let us into the lighter side of their practices with the RCB team, giving us a glimpse of the fun that the players have in IPL 2023. He shared a picture with his teammate Dinesh Karthik and gave it a hilarious foodie spin. Take a look:

Ace cricketer and RCB ex-captain Virat Kohli shared a picture of himself along with his teammate Dinesh Karthik and coach Basu Shanker. We could see the coach offering the players a cheese pocket. While Virat Kohli stayed true to his diet and clearly refused, his teammate Dinesh Karthik had some other thoughts. "Trainer test. Basu sir - do you want a cheese pocket? Me - no way, dk - *drool emoji*," wrote Virat Kohli in the tweet.

This is not the only time we have been treated to the foodie side of Virat Kohli and his team. Recently, the Royal Challengers Bangalore team visited Mohammad Siraj's home for a delicious biryani feast. "Hyderabadi Biryani time! The boys took a pitstop at Miyan's beautiful new house last night," tweeted the official handle of RCB. Take a look:

Although he enjoys some guilty treats every now and then, Virat Kohli makes it a point to eat healthy most of the time. Previously, Virat Kohli relished a healthy treat post his IPL match with none other than his wife Anushka Sharma. "Post-match drinks sesh," she wrote in the caption of the story. Click here to read more about it.

Virat Kohli and his RCB team will be playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday night. They will have to win both of their next matches to proceed to the next stages of IPL 2023.