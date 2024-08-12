Soft, fluffy, and sweet, pancakes are the perfect package to satisfy your needs. They are mostly served with maple syrup, Nutella spread and whipped cream. But did you know you could also get the savoury version of this sweet treat? Savoury pancakes are perfect for health enthusiasts who do not want to indulge in sweet cravings. Don't know about you, but Priyanka Chopra can relate to this statement. The actress announced the wrap of The Bluff shoot with a photo dump on Instagram. Along with the images from the set and with family, one picture featured a lavish brunch spread of savoury pancakes served with cilantro, lime and onions. Priyanka enjoyed this meal with a martini and a cocktail.

In another picture, we see an almost empty plate plate of Priaynka's daughter plate. She seemed to have enjoyed ravioli and an egg preparation (possibly an omelette) while colouring. How do we know? The plate had a fork along with a crayon.







If you're sick of eating the same old sweet pancakes and want to try something different, read on.

Here are 5 savoury pancake recipes that you can recreate at home:

1. Oat And Soya Pancakes

Pancakes made with oats and soy are high in protein and fibre, providing you with a healthy supply of vital nutrients. Making this nutritious breakfast alternative is simple and won't require much of your time or energy. Read the full recipe here.

2. Spinach Pancake

This tasty meal is here to save the day if you're one of those people who can't eat in its raw form. The ingredients for spinach pancakes include wheat, curd, egg, and nutmeg. You can also pair it with tomato salad for a full meal. Check out the full recipe.

3. Quinoa Pancakes

Pancakes made with quinoa are excellent for breakfast. In addition to being simple to prepare, they taste quite good. You may also add some fresh fruits to the top of this quinoa pancake. Recipe inside.

4. Potato Wrapped In A Crispy Rice Pancake

There are no other savoury pancakes like this one. The potato pancake is coated in crispy rice flour, roasted over charcoal, and contains a potato filling. The ingredients for making this dish include potatoes, cream cheese, ginger-garlic paste, urad dal, rice flour, maida, and eggs. Here is the full recipe.

5. Gluten-Free Buckwheat Pancakes

Buckwheat pancakes are a healthy and simple gluten-free option. They are made healthier by adding different kinds of flour. Best served with honey or marmalade, buckwheat pancake is a delicious way to start the day. Read the recipe here.







