Is High-Protein Diet Beneficial For All Of Us? The Answer Will Surprise You

High-protein diet may be helpful for those trying to lose weight or build muscle mass.

Whether we are on a weight loss diet or want to lead a healthy life, we are often advised to take lots of proteins to stay active, alert and healthy. Proteins are of the most important macronutrients that the body needs for proper functioning. Proteins provide us the required energy and also helps in repairing tired and worn our muscles. The nutrient is also great for healthy skin and hair. People try to consume as much proteins as possible, sometimes even more than the recommended levels. Will this high-protein intake help them? Probably not all of them





A new study by nutrition scientists at Purdue University revealed that eating more protein every day than the recommended level may benefit only a few people. Those who are actively losing weight by cutting calories or those who are strength training to build more lean muscle mass may benefit greatly from a high-protein diet. It can't be confirmed for other people though.





High-protein diet may help people undergoing strength training.

For the study, the scientists analysed more than 1,500 nutrition articles across journal databases to identify 18 studies with 22 intervention groups and 981 participants that met the criteria of the studies that were chosen based on specific factors like inclusion of healthy adults, protein intake, weight loss and physical activity. These sources of protein selected were - lean and minimally processed meats, dairy, eggs, nuts, seeds and legumes. The study result was published in Advances in Nutrition.





Wayne Campbell, a professor of nutrition science revealed, "These findings that most adults who are consuming adequate amounts of protein may only benefit from moderately higher protein intake when they are purposefully trying to change their body composition such as when dieting or strength training.





The results are not meant to encourage everyone to increase their protein intake in general." The study confirmed the following recommended dietary allowance -





0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day -- or 0.36 grams per pound is sufficient for most people. An adult who weighs 150 pounds should eat 54 grams of protein a day.









