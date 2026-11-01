Can a Canadian coffee lover find the same taste of Tim Hortons in India? A content creator from Canada decided to find out during his latest visit. It is a well known coffee chain in Canada and has also garnered love in India since opening.

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Curious to see how the Indian menu compares with his home country, the creator visited a local store to try the drinks and food. He usually orders an iced cappuccino in Canada, but was told that the drink was not available at the Indian outlet. The barista suggested iced latte, which he ordered in a medium size with an extra shot of espresso. He also picked up a Boston cream doughnut to complete his order.





On Instagram, the creator shared that he visited a Tim Hortons outlet in New Delhi. Since the store did not have iced cappuccino, he ordered an iced latte. After taking his first sip, he felt that the Indian version was better than the lattes he regularly gets in Canada.

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He also tried a Boston cream, which is one of his favourite items from the chain. He liked its taste but noticed that the bread and cream was different from the Canadian version. Another thing he spotted was that the outlet didn't give him the plastic cups found in Canada.





After trying both items, he gave the Indian Tim Hortons 6 out of 10.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “The bread is different probably because they have to make it vegetarian by not putting eggs inside because majority of people don't eat eggs in India.”





Another shared, “Bud 6/10 is a good rating for Tim Hortons.”





“It's not only about Tim Hortons. Everything tastes way better in India KFC, Domino's, all the western franchises,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “Your reactions don't match with your words though.”





Another mentioned, “From the videos I've seen, the Tim Hortons in India seem to be better and have more variety of offerings than Canadian Tim's.”





One more added, “You open a Tim Hortons and they don't have an Iced Capp? That's blasphemous.”





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Canadian hockey star Tim Horton opened the brand's first store in Hamilton, Ontario, in 1964. The coffee chain entered the Indian market in 2022.