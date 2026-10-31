Halloween is fast becoming a fun tradition in many Indian cities. From themed parties to trick-or-treat sessions, the festival is slowly becoming something many people look forward to. Even the decor at stores changes, with shops adding some spooky items like carved pumpkins and paper bats. As India gears up to celebrate Halloween on October 31, here is a look at how the celebrations have evolved in India.

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Origin Of Halloween

Halloween owes its origin to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain that marked the end of the harvest season and the start of winter. Historical accounts claim that on Samhain the boundary between the living and the spirit world became less distinct. Bonfires and disguises were some of the customs connected to the festival.





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Christian traditions also influenced Halloween celebrations. The name itself is derived from Hallow's Eve, which refers to the evening before All Saints' Day. While All Saints' Day is marked on November 1 to honour Christian saints, All Souls' Day follows on November 2. On this observance, people remember departed souls in many Christian traditions. Over time, Halloween traditions became popular in the US, and then later the world.

How Halloween Has Evolved In India

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In India, Halloween slowly became popular due to Hollywood films and movies. Shows like Friends, Brooklyn 99 and others helped popularise the festival. The occasion became linked with the idea of dressing up in spooky costumes and having fun with friends, all thanks to pop culture. As access to global entertainment increased, more and more people started planning out something special to do on this day.





Restaurants experimented with menus, offices tried out themed parties, and people started organising Halloween costume competitions. The same is reflected in the market. Stores in Gurugram, Noida, and many other cities now house Halloween decorations.





Last year, quick commerce BigBasket recorded a staggering 400% growth in festive category sales during Halloween compared to last year, the company shared in a press release. A huge chunk of the demand was for costumes and accessories, where sales jumped over 500% year-on-year. Themed decor and lighting saw a 400% jump in sales. The trend was prevalent in metros such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad.





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Unlike the western nations, where the origin of Halloween is linked to cultural or religious traditions, the festival's appeal in India is mostly connected to pop culture, socialising and having fun. Restaurants and cafes are use the occasion to make their spaces feel more festive. Some restaurants introduce creatively named desserts, pumpkin-inspired dishes, dark-coloured drinks, themed decorations and special evening events. Brands also come out with special products for the occasion, from candy packs to desserts.





Social media also has a big role to play in making the occasion popular. People share posts of their spooky costumes and makeup, any treats they baked for Halloween, or even scary movie nights they organised for the festival. Kids also dress up as Batman, Elsa from Frozen and other fictional characters to go trick-or-treating.





Even adults are now going beyond a simple pair of fangs or a little bit of makeup. Costumes now often draw inspiration from fandoms like Marvel, anime, and even pop culture memes. You can definitely spot people dressed up as characters they love, from Wednesday Addams to Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece. For many, Halloween is a time to let down their hair, have fun with their friends and show off their creativity with unique costumes.