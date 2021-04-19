Ishaan Khatter, who was last seen in Mira Nair's TV adaptation of the 'A Suitable Boy', is still riding high on the success of the British miniseries. The 'Dhadak' actor has a slew of interesting projects lined up ahead of him. He will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi for 'Phone Bhooth'. He has also been roped in as the lead for 'Pippa' a drama based on the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. In his short career, Ishaan has established himself as a fitness icon. The actor is often snapped outside his gym. Ishaan is so fond of fitness that he encourages his mother, actress Neelima Azim to be a conscious about her diet as well, which may not always go down too well with her.

In a hilarious Instagram video posted by Ishaan Khatter, the two could be heard fighting over a chocolate.

"Why have you kept my chocolates out. Who are you to do it?", asks Neelima.

"Who am I to do what?" replies Ishaan.

"I want my chocolate now (laughs). Don't do this to me Ishaan. I have no life, I sit in my room whole day," she argues with her mask firmly in place.

"You have been eating one whole bar of chocolate, if not more, a day and I have found this out after like a week, and now you are getting mad at me for what", Ishaan tries his best to reason out with his perplexed mother.

Neelima, who is still not convinced, says jokingly, "So who are you. Just my younger kid.. I want it now, before my yoga I need to have my chocolate."

She also tells Ishaan that if he doesn't return her chocolate she would complain about him to his elder brother Shahid Kapoor or 'Sasha' as they both refer him.

Ishaan then reminds her of her weight that apparently went up within a span of a week, but Neelima seemed like she was in no mood to budge.

"Ohhhhhh the legend of Mommy", Shahid wrote in the comments to which Ishaan replied "@shahidkapoor senior you please control this legend..I'm hanging from the ceiling in fear"

Watch the whole video here:

In a recent interview Neelima revealed that she is very close to both her sons and has found a friend in daughter-in-law Mira Kapoor.