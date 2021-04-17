Attention fans, Malaika Arora is here with another Instagram Story. The actress is known to be a subtle healthy food influencer in her own way. Malaika posted a picture of what she devoured in the morning, and it was healthy, as usual. It is a plate of boiled eggs. All Malaika had to say in the caption was "ande ka funda." Her caption reminded us of the song 'Ande Ka Funda' from the film 'Jodi No 1'. What do you think? The 'Dabangg' star captured the photo for Instagrammers by making the set up look aesthetically beautiful.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Is Drooling Over This Homemade Jam, Guess The Chef?

Malaika's diet is not always this simple. The 47-year-old loves to experiment with unique and healthy recipes. Just a few days ago, Malaika shared the snap of a nutritive cocktail. In the caption, she disclosed its ingredients - turmeric, ginger and apple cider vinegar. Malaika even did her part to contribute to nature by using a steel straw instead of plastic.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Starts The Day With This Popular Weight Loss Remedy

A while back, Malaika showed the world a dish full of plant-based noodles that she prepared out of a DIY kit.

Also Read: Malaika Arora 'Can't Wait' To Try THIS Vegan Treat; Can You Guess?

Not just a nutritious diet, but Malaika is also particular about her exercise routine. The social media sensation started her own series on Instagram named "Malaika's Move of The Week." In its latest episode, the actress taught the online community 'Anjaneyasana', 'Parsvottanasana' and 'Trikonasana' asanas. In the note, Malaika pointed out that these yoga poses will help one feel rejuvenated and healthy. Further, she wrote, "These poses will stretch your muscles and increase your range of motion. Practice these poses regularly and you will see an improvement in your flexibility."

Also Read: Malaika Arora Cooked A Chef-Special South Indian Curry From Kerala; See How It Turned Out

If you are looking for tips to stay healthy, Malaika's social media feed is where you go.