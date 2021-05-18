Is there anything Milind Soman cannot do? From a three-decade-long career in modelling to a noteworthy acting repertoire, Milind is an inspiration to many. In addition to his professional success, his healthy and balanced way of life has also impressed his social media followers. And on Tuesday, the actor-model won hearts when he revealed that he was also passionate about gardening. With a glimpse of the yield from his garden, Milind proved that he had managed to emerge successful in this endeavour as well. On Instagram, the actor shared a photo of a large pumpkin that he had grown in his home garden recently.





It is just not pumpkin that the 55-year-old has been growing in this lockdown. He wrote in his caption, “Gardening efforts bearing big fat fruit along with bottle gourd, tomatoes, brinjals, chillies, beans, cabbages, cauliflower, methi, palak and radish. Pumpkin for the next five days I suppose,” asking his followers to share their favourite pumpkin recipes. In another picture, Milind is also accompanied by his wife Ankita Konwar, who is holding a second pumpkin.

Pumpkins have an abundance of antioxidants and vitamins. The fruit is rich in anti-ageing properties and is also known to be good for heart health. In addition to this, it is known to aid weight management and promote healthy skin. Being a good source of Vitamin C, it also helps in strengthening one's immunity.





There are numerous ways to incorporate pumpkins into your diet. The most popular way is to make a soup out of the lovely fruit. The classic dish combines the creaminess of pumpkins with a dash of spices.





With these health benefits and yummy recipes, we hope you follow Milind's suit and add some pumpkin charm to your home garden.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)