Travelling by train is something that we've all experienced at least once in our life. The sense of adventure and exploration that comes along with it is something that is truly exciting. But the best part about travelling by train is the yummy food that we get to devour on these long journeys. Be it the railway-style cutlets or sandwiches, they always make our mothers water. However, food served on Indian Railways is often criticised by people on social media. Well, there may be a change in this pattern. Recently, American Sociologist Salvatore Babones took to his official Twitter handle to share his experience of the food that he was served on the Rajdhani Express train, and he was quite impressed with it.





In his tweet, he wrote, "This is 2nd class food on India's national railways? It tastes first-class to me! I'm very impressed, Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw. You should make Mr Narendra Kumar your international brand ambassador. Five stars for the kitchen in the Rajdhani Express. UPDATE: free ice cream!" Along with his tweet, he also posted a few pictures. In the first photo, we can see his food tray which consisted of rice, dal, a vegetable curry and yogurt. He also posted a photo with the chef responsible for the delicious meal. Lastly, he shared a photo of his tray after he had finished the meal. Check out his tweet here:







Since being shared, the post has amassed over 872.1K views, 24.2K likes and hundreds of comments. Internet users were happy to know that the sociologist enjoyed his meal. Some people also shared their own experiences while travelling on trains. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Delighted to know you enjoyed the food. The cost of food was included in the ticket, so the ice cream wasn't free. But more importantly, hope it was vanilla, which you have been wanting since you had the kulfi."





"I have always liked the food on the Rajdhani Express between New Delhi-Mumbai sector. Great train with great service/facilities. Next time I am in India, I definitely wish to travel with #VandeBharat Express between New Delhi to Varanasi."





"Bon appétit and glad you are enjoying your trip. India is your second home."





"Have always cherished food while travelling by train. Whatever quality it was. I always enjoyed the shaking and eating thing, when the train was in movement."





"You finished all your food. Your mum will say Salva is a good boy."







What did you think of this post? Do you like the food served on Indian trains? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments below.