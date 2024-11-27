We can't get enough of Neena Gupta's culinary adventures! The veteran actress keeps fans hooked with her food updates, and today was no different. She treated her Instagram followers to a wholesome breakfast featuring a mouthwatering jowar aata paratha stuffed with mashed paneer. The paratha was topped with onions, greens, and a generous dollop of butter-simply drool-worthy, right? Neena enjoyed it with green chutney and what looked like a pickle. Her caption read, "Jowar aata, paneer, onion, and greens." For those who don't know, jowar aata is packed with health benefits: it's high in fibre, gluten-free, and rich in protein. With winter here, nothing beats digging into crispy, fried parathas.

Take a look at Neena Gupta's delicious Jowar Aata Paratha here:

Just days ago, Neena shared another breakfast post that had us hooked. She posted a close-up of a bowl featuring hard-boiled eggs paired with what looked like poha. But that's not all - she topped it off with pepper, sev, chopped onions and green chillies for that extra tadka. If you need breakfast inpriration, look no further! It's always a great idea to start the day with something healthy. Along with the post, Neena simply wrote, "Bfast (Breakfast)."

Before that, Neena showed us how she makes Khandvi, a delicious Gujarati snack, at home. The behind-the-scenes clips revealed the whole process, including how to roll the Khandvi into perfect cylindrical shapes. While cooking, Neena shared, "We are making Khandvi at home. It's a very, very tedious process and quite difficult, but I know how to do it. Sindhu ji, thank you." Read the full story here.

Neena Gupta's gastronomic journey is a visual treat, one we can watch over and over again.